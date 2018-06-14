SunOpta (STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, May 19th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

SunOpta traded up $0.05, hitting $8.35, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 137,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $725.49 million, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.37. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $312.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,532.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,019,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

