Suntrust Banks Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431,646 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $78,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,534,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T traded up $0.30, reaching $32.52, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 88,703,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.