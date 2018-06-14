Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.30 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. 2,075,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,896. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.15. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

