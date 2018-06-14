Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2018 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $786,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,528 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $120,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,004.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467,803 shares of company stock worth $182,590,696. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

