Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,513. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

