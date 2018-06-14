Comerica Bank Acquires 1,261 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,902,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,054,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 139,838 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,496. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

