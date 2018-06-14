Surface Oncology’s (SURF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

SURF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Surface Oncology traded up $0.04, reaching $14.05, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,458. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.19.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Ventures Fund I. Llc acquired 266,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel acquired 100,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

