Surface Transforms (SCE) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

SCE stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Surface Transforms has a one year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £136,000 ($181,067.77).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.