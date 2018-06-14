Surgery Partners (SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Benchmark set a $19.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Surgery Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $15.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 377,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,567. The stock has a market cap of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $417.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.79 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $222,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

