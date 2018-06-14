Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph J. Stich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of SurModics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $33,530.00.

Shares of SurModics traded up $1.55, hitting $57.10, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,869. SurModics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $734.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.65.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. equities analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SurModics from $22.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SurModics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SurModics by 408.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SurModics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

