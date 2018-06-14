Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of MB Financial worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MB Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in MB Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MB Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MB Financial opened at $50.03 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. MB Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $246.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

MBFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MB Financial to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

