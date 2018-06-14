JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,328,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after buying an additional 2,830,296 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $77,546,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,985,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,968 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,179,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 735,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 946,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 344,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties opened at $37.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $156.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.