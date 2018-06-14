Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Dycom Industries worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

