Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 351,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.