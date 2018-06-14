Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Valmont Industries worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 922.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 182,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.96 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

