Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $317,776.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,247. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

