Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) Achieves Market Cap of $293,117.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synergy has a market capitalization of $293,117.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.03977030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021411 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004865 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010712 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,733,722 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

