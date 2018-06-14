Synlogic (SYBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.52. 124,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,579. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

