Systematic Financial Management LP Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.30% of Visteon worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 83,144 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.51. 211,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $91.20 and a 12-month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim set a $145.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

