Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,098 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,063,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $2,635,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,220 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 552,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,542. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.