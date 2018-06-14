Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, June 4th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology opened at $55.01 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.47 million, a P/E ratio of 261.95, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $78,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,726.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,574 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 172.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.