Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical traded up $0.12, hitting $19.78, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 320,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,758. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.47. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.