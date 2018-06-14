Talend (TLND) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $63.46

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.46 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 6972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 285.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Talend SA will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Talend by 13.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Talend by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca raised its position in Talend by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talend by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

