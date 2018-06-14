Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have $86.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Target is trying all means to rapidly adapt to the changes in the retail ecosystem. The company is deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities, come up with new brands, remodel or refurbish stores, and expand same-day delivery options to expedite the shopping process. All these bode well for the stock that has outpaced the industry in the past six months and continued with its upbeat top-line performance in the final quarter of fiscal 2017 as well. However, bottom line did come under pressure due to higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses. Analysts pointed that incremental investments, higher wages and rise in costs due to new fulfillment options may weigh on margins to an extent. Nevertheless, we believe that it is better to face short-term impediments in order to attain the long-term goals. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings release.”

Get Target alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Vetr upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.52 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of Target stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Target has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $205,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $12,287,710. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.