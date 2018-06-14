Celgene Co. (CELG) is Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up 9.9% of Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 79,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Celgene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Celgene by 258.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 245,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Celgene by 66.4% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 343,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene traded up $0.99, reaching $78.37, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 334,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,010. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

