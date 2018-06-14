TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) versus Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) Financial Comparison

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE: TRP) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Rice Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock $10.37 billion 3.58 $2.44 billion $2.38 17.50 Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.56 $177.97 million N/A N/A

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rice Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Rice Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rice Midstream Partners 0 16 2 0 2.11

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock is more favorable than Rice Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and Rice Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 23.98% 12.85% 3.39% Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61%

About TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates a network of 80,800 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and the U.S. Gulf Coast. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining markets. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,000 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, and wind assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 11 power generation facilities and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Arizona. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

