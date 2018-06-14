Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $148.69 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

