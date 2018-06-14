First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of First Savings Financial Group worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSFG opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.20. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.58). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

In other news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $26,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,271 shares of company stock worth $158,970 over the last ninety days. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

