Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 154.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Nomura raised their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $309.09 price objective (down previously from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.