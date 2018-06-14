Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,938,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,911,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 568,038 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,011,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 1,650,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,601,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 282,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Owens-Illinois traded down $0.19, reaching $17.98, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

