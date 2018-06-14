Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,055,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,715,000 after buying an additional 2,339,685 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,714,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after purchasing an additional 252,725 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,394,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 135,150 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,747,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.