Contrasting Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) & Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE: HOS) and Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 2 0 0 1.67 Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hornbeck Offshore Services currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $19.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services 8.82% -7.48% -3.78% Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock 6.38% 6.08% 2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.65 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.33 Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock $432.68 million 3.13 $33.96 million $1.00 17.00

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of February 22, 2018, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers, 29 LPG/multigas carriers, and 4 conventional tankers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

