Telaria (TLRA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Telaria in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Telaria alerts:

Shares of Telaria opened at $4.44 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,014,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,098 shares of company stock worth $2,775,029. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.