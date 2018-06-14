Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Teleflex worth $143,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2,759.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $2,567,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,634,514.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,990,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $617,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,060.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,863. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex traded down $1.53, reaching $282.91, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 6,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

