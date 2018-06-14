Teleflex (TFX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.5261354996944 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Shares of Teleflex traded down $1.13, reaching $283.31, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Teleflex will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total value of $2,346,653.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,711 shares in the company, valued at $21,052,479.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $636,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,502 shares of company stock worth $15,281,863. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

