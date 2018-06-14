Telefónica (TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $111,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 25,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.20. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.22%. analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

