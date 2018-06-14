Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Purchases 55,000 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 7th, Elon Musk bought 33,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00.

Tesla stock traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.88. The stock had a trading volume of 381,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

