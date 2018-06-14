Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $770,897.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,695.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.14 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.