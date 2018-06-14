Tetra Tech (TTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech traded up $0.15, reaching $57.05, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 221,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,062. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.14 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $770,897.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,695.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,900,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,393.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,364 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $69,799,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,385,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,272,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.