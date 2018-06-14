Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,237 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart opened at $84.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,106,272 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $92,971,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $281,303,226.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 491,120 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $41,367,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,432,893.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,558,980 shares of company stock valued at $469,857,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

