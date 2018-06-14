Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,407,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,361,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,873,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,565 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola traded down $0.52, hitting $43.66, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.