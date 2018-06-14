The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $563.91 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272,011 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of United Technologies worth $563,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after buying an additional 435,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,815,000 after purchasing an additional 139,345 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,282,599.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies opened at $126.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

