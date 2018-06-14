Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 22.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 40,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amgen by 27.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.79. 2,289,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,220 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

