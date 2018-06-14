Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LPL Financial worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.