Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,156,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $742,000.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.12, for a total transaction of $3,111,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $997,197.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,200 shares of company stock worth $29,786,184 in the last 90 days. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $346.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

