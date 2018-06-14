Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,349 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $101.04. 74,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $93.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.31.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

