Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,350.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Idexx Laboratories worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 290,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 185,981 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 995,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,622,000 after purchasing an additional 164,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,997,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Idexx Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Idexx Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Idexx Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Idexx Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Idexx Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.43.

Idexx Laboratories stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.08. 347,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Idexx Laboratories has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $226.20.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $537.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.14 million. Idexx Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. Idexx Laboratories’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Idexx Laboratories will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of Idexx Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Idexx Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Idexx Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idexx Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.