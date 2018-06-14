Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $345.70 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,379 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $345,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

