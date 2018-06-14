Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co. updated its FY19 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. traded down $0.35, hitting $135.67, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,248. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $93,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,850 and sold 73,657 shares valued at $9,549,170. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.