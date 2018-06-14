Tim Hortons (THI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Tim Hortons (NYSE:THI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tim Hortons earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5874843440384 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Tim Hortons Company Profile

Tim Hortons Inc, is a quick service restaurant in North America. The Company’s menu includes premium coffee, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots, specialty teas, fruit smoothies, home-style soups, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, hot breakfast sandwiches and fresh baked goods, including donuts.

